Hobby Lobby Employee Barricaded in Car After Fatally Shooting His Manager
WORKPLACE HORROR
A suspect who fled the scene after fatally shooting a manager at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City is barricaded inside his getaway vehicle with police on the scene, local authorities confirmed on Wednesday night. The man is believed to have crashed his vehicle, a red Dodge Challenger, off a highway, rolling it at least once, according to KFOR and KOCO 5. It signals a likely end to a manhunt that kicked off around 5 p.m. after the shooting took place on the city’s southwest side, officials said. Oklahoma City Police said in a tweet that the gunman, an unidentified “employee of Hobby Lobby,” produced a firearm and fatally shot his supervisor after the two “got into an altercation.” He then left in the Dodge Challenger. The Oklahoma City distribution center spans over 10 million square feet, with warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, and corporate departments onsite, according to Fox News Digital.