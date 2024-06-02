1 Dead, Dozens Injured in Overnight Mass Shooting at Ohio Block Party
UNDER FIRE
One person was killed and more than two dozen others were injured in a mass shooting Saturday night and Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire at a block party in Akron, Ohio, according to police and local witnesses. The shots rang out just after midnight at the birthday party near the intersection of Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue, Akron police said, and it’s unclear what led to the shooting. “Officers were immediately dispatched and responded to the area,” Akron police said in a news release. “Shortly after those calls came in, the call center received notifications from local hospitals that multiple persons were arriving in the emergency departments with gunshot wounds.” Police recovered a weapon and “several dozen casings” from the scene. The lone fatality was a 27-year-old man. At least 24 others suffered injuries, though local reports vary on the exact number of wounded. No arrests have been made and the Akron police continue to investigate.