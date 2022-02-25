1 Dead After Driver Plows Into Miami Diners While Trying to Parallel Park

Read it at Miami Herald
One person died and at least six others were injured when a driver attempting to parallel park instead accelerated into an outdoor cafe on Thursday, Miami Beach Police said. The driver, described by police as an “elderly woman,” struck several tables around 6:30 p.m. Seven victims were transported to the hospital, police said, where one was pronounced dead. Little other information about the situation was available on Thursday night, but an unconfirmed report from The Sun identified the restaurant as casual Italian eatery Call Me Gaby.