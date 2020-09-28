1 in 6 Test Positive for COVID in One NYC Neighborhood
CLUSTERS. F*CK.
Coronavirus is creeping back in New York—with one Brooklyn neighborhood recording a truly alarming positivity rate of 17 percent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. One out of six people who get tested in Borough Park are infected with COVID-19, the New York Daily News reported. That’s helping to fuel a 2.6 percent positive positive rate for the entire borough of Brooklyn, and the numbers are even higher in some suburban counties. The state’s overall rate was 1.5 percent on Sunday, where it had been hovering around 1 percent. Experts note the increases coincide with the relaxation of some lockdown restrictions, the reopening of schools, and high holidays in Orthodox Jewish communities that were hard hit by the virus in the spring. “We need to get to the bottom of these clusters,” Cuomo said.