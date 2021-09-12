1-Year-Old Baby Left to Die in Hot Car After Mother Is Gunned Down
HORRIFYING
A 1-year-old baby in Orlando, Florida, was found dead in a scorching hot car after her mother was gunned down nearby, authorities say. They both were found deceased in a parking lot days after the shooting took place. Orange County Sheriff John Mina says an arrest warrant has been sent for a person of interest in the shooting, 21-year-old Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, the Miami Herald reports. Police allege that Griffith is also responsible for a shooting earlier in the week that wounded the baby’s father.
After regaining consciousness, the baby’s father identified Griffiths as the shooter, claiming the two had gotten into an argument when Griffith shot him. Griffith then allegedly drove off with the father’s girlfriend, Massania Malcolm, and the baby, Jordania. The 20-year-old mom and 1-year-old child were found dead on Thursday.