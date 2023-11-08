10 Alleged Gambino Mobsters Rounded Up in NYC on Racketeering Charges
‘A WARNING’
New York federal prosecutors announced the arrests on Tuesday of 10 men allegedly connected to the Gambino Mafia family. The group were accused of a racketeering conspiracy that involved “violent extortions, assaults, arson, and union-related crimes” in order to control New York City’s garbage hauling and demolition industries, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. NBC New York reported that the defendants include alleged Gambino captain Joseph “Joe Brooklyn” Lanni. In addition, prosecutors claimed on Wednesday that six members of the mob were arrested by Italian law enforcement in a coordinated effort. New York Police Department Commissioner Edward Caban said in a statement that the arrests “should serve as a warning to others who believe they can operate in plain sight with apparent impunity.”