These Are the Scouted Team’s Favorite Prime Day Deals

Prime Day was a two-day whirlwind. While there are plenty of deals still going on, we've rounded up the Scouted team's favorite deals that are still happening. From fashion to tech to cookware, get your Prime Day savings while you still can.

Daniel Modlin

SONY WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones: These are some of my favorite headphones, and I was shocked to see it at 50% off (and still in stock, too). They are a work-from-home essential for me.

Coravin III: Another work from home essential (just kidding, mom!) is this Coravin. If you’re a wine drinker, this is the best gadget you’ll find. It allows you to drink from a bottle without removing the cork: what’s better than that?

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Brief Pack: I haven’t been wearing my usual fall outfits. Instead, I’ve mostly been wearing loungewear and so I was excited to see this big sale on Calvin Klein Underwear to give my underwear an upgrade during Prime Day. #MyCalvins.

Audible Membership: While working from home, I’ve been listening to a ton of e-books. I finally made the leap and decided to invest in an Audible membership. If you think about it, $100 is about four hardcover books, so it’s not bad at all.

Roku Streaming Stick +: This was a pretty steep sale for what I consider to be the best streaming stick out there. Now excuse me while I go finish watching Schitt’s Creek.

Jillian Lucas

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Curved Round Chef's Oven: A Le Creuset, when treated right, can last multiple lifetimes. Investing in this 4.5Qt Chef’s Oven means you can make all the stews and braises your heart desires. And because it’s Le Creuset, you know you’ll be able to hold onto this oven for years to come.

Buffy Cloud Comforter: I love this comforter and look forward to the drop in temperature so I can wrap myself up in its fluffy goodness. If you haven’t given yourself the experience of a good comforter, now’s your chance.

String of Bananas: To be fair, I told myself (and my boyfriend) that we didn’t need another plant, and then I saw the 20% Off Shop Succulents sale. The String of Bananas is just too cool of a plant to pass up, especially when it’s on sale.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit: I’ve used my SodaStream religiously. It’s the perfect thing for an afternoon pick me up and with this bundle you can have all the seltzer (flavored or plain) you want, or at least until you run out of CO2.

Echo Dot + Smart Plug Bundle: These days, practically everything that’s plugged into outlets in my apartment can be controlled with Alexa. If you want that ability too, this deal is perfect for you. Not only do you get a majorly discounted Echo Dot, you get a free smart plug.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish.