CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
10 Convicted in Brutal 2019 Attack on Red Sox Legend David Ortiz
GUILTY
Read it at ESPN
Ten of the 13 people accused of a brutal attack on Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 2019 have been found guilty by a court in the Dominican Republic, ESPN reports. Ortiz underwent two surgeries and spent more than a month in a hospital after the shooting in Santo Domingo. Authorities said Ortiz was not the intended target, but was sharing a table with the man the gunmen were after and was mistakenly targeted. Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, the alleged triggerman, and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia each got 30 years behind bars after they were convicted. Eight others received sentences ranging from five to 20 years. The accused mastermind, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, was acquitted along with two others.