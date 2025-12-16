10 Dead After Plane Bursts Into Flames in Botched Emergency Landing

Ten people were killed Monday when a small plane crashed in central Mexico while attempting to make an emergency landing. Three of the victims were described as minors. Adrián Hernández, the Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator, said the private plane attempted to make an emergency landing on a soccer field in San Mateo Atenco, about three miles from Toluca airport, but struck the roof of a warehouse, causing a fire. According to the Secretary of Security for the State of Mexico, Cristóbal Castañeda, the warehouse stored fuel and gas tanks, and about 130 people in the surrounding area were evacuated. “It spun around like when a fan breaks loose,” a local resident said of the plane, adding, “Then we heard the explosion, the truck even moved, and then we saw smoke coming out.” The small plane had taken off from Acapulco, along Mexico’s Pacific coast. The Civil Protection Firefighters of Toluca shared photos of emergency responders at the scene of the crash, writing in a statement on Facebook, “We continue to work in solidarity and jointly with state emergency bodies and neighboring municipalities to achieve the total fire extinguishing and safeguarding the population.” An investigation into the crash has been launched.