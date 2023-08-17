10+ Dead as Private Jet Crashes Into Car and Motorcycle

CHEAT SHEET
At least 10 people were killed when a private jet crashed into a car and a motorcycle on a highway in Malaysia on Thursday, officials said. The Beechcraft Premier 1 was carrying two crew and six passengers and was attempting to land at an airport outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur, at 2:08 p.m. local time, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said. The jet lost contact with air traffic control before it plummeted to the ground, he added. “There was no emergency call, the aircraft had been given clearance to land,” the chief said. Authorities are now investigating the incident and a rescue operation is underway. Local media has published disturbing video footage reportedly showing the crash.