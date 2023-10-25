10 House Members Vote Against Resolution Supporting Israel
LITTLE RESISTANCE
Ten House members, including one Republican, opposed a resolution on Wednesday that declared support for Israel—the first measure to pass under the new leadership of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). The bill asserts that the House “stands with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists” and “reaffirms Israel’s right to self-defense.” The four-page resolution also condemned “Hamas’ brutal war” and urged Hamas “to immediately cease these violent attacks and safely release all living hostages.” Nine Democrats voted “no”: Reps. Jamaal Bowman (NY), André Carson (IN), Cori Bush (MO), Al Green (TX), Summer Lee (PA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), Delia Ramirez (IL), and Rashida Tlaib (MI). Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) also joined, writing on social media that the measure would “call for sanctions on a foreign country” and force “an open-ended promise of military support that is so broad.” Six other Democrats opted to vote “present”: Reps. Greg Casar (TX), Joaquin Castro (TX), Jesús Garcia (IL), Pramila Jayapal (WA), Ayanna Pressley (MA), and Nydia Velázquez (NY).