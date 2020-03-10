10 Nursing Homes in Washington State Battling Coronavirus Outbreaks
Public health authorities in the Seattle area announced two new deaths related to the 2019 novel coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to at least 22 on Tuesday, of which 19 were related to a suburban nursing home hard-hit by the outbreak. As of midnight on Monday, there were 190 confirmed cases in King County, Washington, up 74 from the day before. “Access to more testing is showing us that COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly,” said a press release from the county’s department of health. “Ten long-term care facilities have reported positive COVID-19 cases. This underscores why it is critically important for residents to take seriously the precautions announced previously.” In addition to the outbreak at Life Care Center of Kirkland, nine facilities in the area have reported cases. The two new deaths involved a woman in her eighties who lived at Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and a man in his eighties who lived at Ida Culver House.