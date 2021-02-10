CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    10 Pounds of C4 Explosives Missing From Largest U.S. Marine Base

    HIDE & GO BOOM

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    David McNew/Getty

    Military officials are investigating after explosives went missing from the largest Marine base in the United States. A Naval Criminal Investigative Service probe into the location of the C4, of which roughly 10 pounds is unaccounted for, is underway at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, ABC7 reports. A reward has been offered. Multiple units of Marines reported to the base, located in California’s Mojave Desert, for training on Jan. 15, and the bombs went missing two weeks ago.

    Read it at CNN