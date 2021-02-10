10 Pounds of C4 Explosives Missing From Largest U.S. Marine Base

Read it at CNN
Military officials are investigating after explosives went missing from the largest Marine base in the United States. A Naval Criminal Investigative Service probe into the location of the C4, of which roughly 10 pounds is unaccounted for, is underway at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, ABC7 reports. A reward has been offered. Multiple units of Marines reported to the base, located in California’s Mojave Desert, for training on Jan. 15, and the bombs went missing two weeks ago.