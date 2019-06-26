10 Questions Congress Should Ask Mueller

Now that two congressional committees have subpoenaed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify, what are the key questions for him? Mueller will appear on July 17 to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees in open and closed sessions. Here are some questions for the committees to ask.

1. What do we need to know to safeguard our elections from Russia in the future?

Mueller’s most important conclusion in his report was that Russia interfered with our election in “sweeping and systematic fashion.” What are the lessons learned about its social media propaganda campaign and hacking operation that we could use to disrupt such efforts in the future?