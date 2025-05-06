‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Returns in Heath Ledger’s Honor

Desperate to see another classic serenade of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You?” Look no further. 10 Things I Hate About You director Gil Junger is preparing for a follow-up of the beloved rom-com, and he even plans to honor the late Heath Ledger, who passed away less than a decade after the iconic 1999 film was released. 10 Things I Hate About Dating will be followed by 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things About Kids. The first installment in the trilogy is currently in the works, backed by original producer Andrew Lazar and co-written by Junger and Naya Elle James. The famed teen flick, starring Julia Stiles, has generated a cult-like following for its adorable enemies-to-lovers trope. Junger says that Ledger, who died at just 28, “deserves to be loved” and he aims to pay tribute to the legendary actor’s spirit. Similarly to how the 90s film was a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, Junger’s new flick will also be inspired by Molière’s 1666 play The Misanthrope. Will OG cast members make an appearance? “I would love to work with Julia again,” Junger says.

