10-Year-Old Boy Accused of Killing Ex-Mayor and His Daughter
‘HEARTBROKEN’
A 10-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly fatally shooting 82-year-old former Minden, Louisiana mayor Joe Cornelius Sr. and his daughter 31-year-old Keisha Miles on Sunday morning, according to KSLA News. The boy reportedly admitted to the crime to investigators after a guardian brought the boy to police. The shooting happened after “Joe got to arguing with him” about credit card expenses related to video games, a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told KSLA. “The boy just pulled a gun out. I mean, Joe used to be a sheriff, so he has guns because he worked for the sheriff’s department and the boy know where it was. It’s a sad thing.” The neighbor added that “the boy was autistic.” Police have yet to confirm the details of what transpired before the shooting. Cornelius had served as a mayor, city council member and “was highly respected in the community,” the neighbor added. “We’re just so heartbroken that this happened to someone that we cared about so much,” Minden mayor Nick Cox said in a statement posted on Facebook.