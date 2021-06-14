10-Year-Old South Dakota Boy Drowns After Saving His Little Sister
HERO
A 10-year-old boy managed to save his little sister after she fell into a South Dakota river, but he died in the process. Ricky Lee Sneve and his siblings were out on the Big Sioux this weekend when two of his siblings ended up in the water. “A couple of the siblings fell in the water. Dad jumped in for two of them, and Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle,” his mother, Nicole Eufers, told the Argus Leader. Ricky pushed Chevelle to shore but then was apparently swept away. His body was found hours later by a dive team. In a GoFundMe post, the boy’s uncle wrote that “Ricky Lee was a very intelligent and smart young boy who loved his family and was an adventurous little guy. He’d do anything to help his mom or anyone at that, without ever being asked.”