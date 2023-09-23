Cops Pull Over 10-Year-Old Boy Driving Mom’s Car 200 Miles From Home
NICE TRY
Florida police caught two children 200 miles into their attempt to abscond from home in a stolen vehicle late Thursday night. Police pulled over a white sedan on a highway in Alachua County only to discover its driver was a 10-year-old boy. He and his 11-year-old sister made it over 200 miles from home in their parent’s car after an apparent spat over electronics use. “Both children were upset with their mother because she took away their electronic devices, which is believed to have been done because they were not using them appropriately,” authorities said. “Our detectives did speak with their mother at length, who was clearly doing her best to raise two young children and she was very receptive to the recommendations they provided in helping her get assistance.”