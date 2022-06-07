10-Year-Old Girl Charged With Orlando Woman’s Memorial Day Murder
SHOCK SHOOTING
A 10-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after shooting a woman who was arguing with her mom on Memorial Day, Orlando police said. The girl’s mother, Lakrisha S. Isaac, was arguing with another woman in the Mercy Drive neighborhood in Orlando, Florida, when she handed her purse, which had a gun inside, to her daughter, police said. The girl is accused of pulling out the gun and shooting the woman, 41-year-old Lashun Denise Rodgers, twice. Rodgers was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival, officials said. Police immediately arrested Isaac, 31, on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, negligent storage of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to Orange County Corrections Department records. Her daughter is now in custody at the Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center, police said.