10-Year-Old Maryland Boy Attacked By Shark on Vacation in Bahamas

A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was bitten by a shark while on vacation in the Bahamas Monday, according to local police.

The boy was attacked while “participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort” on Paradise Island, the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed in a Jan. 16 press release.

The boy was bitten on the right leg at approximately 4 p.m., the statement continued. He was transported to a local hospital and is in a stable condition. The exact nature of his injuries are unclear.

The boy has not been identified and the name of the resort where the incident took place has not been released.

“Investigations are ongoing into the incident,” police said.

The attack comes one month after a 44-year-old woman from Massachusetts was killed by a shark while paddleboarding close to the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in New Providence, Bahamas, also while on vacation.

According to trackingsharks.com, there were 83 shark attacks worldwide in 2023—including five in the Bahamas—up from 57 the year before.