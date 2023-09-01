10-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Thrown Off Bridge in Germany for Not Speaking Russian
APPALLING
A manhunt is underway in the German town of Einbeck for a man who authorities say violently attacked a group of Ukrainian children for speaking in Ukrainian. The man, described by the public prosecutor’s office in Göttingen as being between 40 and 45 years old, allegedly approached the group of kids as they sat near a bridge over a small canal, DW reports. Upon hearing that they were speaking Ukrainian, he demanded that they speak Russian and claimed that Ukraine started the war, prosecutors said. The incident culminated in the middle-aged man grabbing a 10-year-old boy in the group and throwing him over the railing of the bridge, leaving him with injuries to his head and leg. The man allegedly hurled a glass bottle at the boy as he lay injured in the canal. Prosecutors are seeking to charge the man with attempted murder.