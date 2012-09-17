100 Arrested at OWS March

CHEAT SHEET
One year after it vaulted to international attention by exploiting a gray area in Manhattan’s zoning laws, Occupy Wall Street marked its anniversary with demonstrations in New York City on Monday. Hundreds of protesters gathered in the area surrounding Wall Street, clogging intersections and leading to about 100 arrests. OWS’s last major attempt at a resurgence, on May 1, failed to return the protest movement to the prominence it achieved before being kicked from its home in Zuccotti Park in lower Manhattan last November.