100 Cats Rescued From Decrepit Florida Mobile Home
‘I HAD TO DO SOMETHING’
When Diana Salcedo went to check on fellow Broward County cat rescuer Nicole Dupras after hearing she was struggling to feed her rescues during a bout of bad health, she wasn’t at all prepared for what she would find—over 100 of the felines trapped inside, screaming. The cats were discovered suffering in extreme heat, living among dead cats under the thick stench of ammonia and feces, according to a post in a local Facebook rescue group. “I had to do something, and I never expected this to be that bad,” Salcedo said through tears. “I thought it was just, 10 days she had been in the hospital, the cats are neglected, let me go see how we can help.” Dupras was charged Sunday with animal deprivation, while the cats are being treated at Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center. “To see somebody, like, scamming the community in that way, getting all these funds and not using them for the care of the cats, and instead of helping them, she was actually torturing them,” Salcedo told WSVN News.