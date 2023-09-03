100 Inmates in Minnesota Prison Refuse to Return to Cells, Seize Housing Unit

Read it at Associated Press
A Minnesota prison went into an emergency lockdown on Sunday after 100 prisoners refused to return to their cells in a housing unit, according to the Associated Press. The Minnesota Department of Corrections dispatched its Special Operations Response Team to the state prison in Stillwater, Minnesota, to negotiate with the prisoners, though a spokesperson told the wire service that the situation was currently “stable” and no injuries have been reported. Two prison staffers were in a secure control room within the housing unit, but the spokesperson said they were safe.