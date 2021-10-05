Hurry! With This Deal You Can Upgrade to a Clean Beauty Routine and Receive a Free Skincare Set to Boot
No Shade
Looking for a truly clean beauty routine? 100% Pure only uses natural ingredients and never tests its products on animals. Right now, 100% Pure is running an awesome promotion that helps you restock your makeup shelf without breaking the bank. Spend $80+ and you’ll receive a complimentary skincare set! Each set includes a Vitamin C boost (brightens skin and dark spots), brightening serum (combats dullness), niacinamide boost (repairs damaged skin), and an eye mask (depuffs under-eye skin). Just use the code SKINBOOST at checkout to get the free skincare set when you have $80+ in your cart.
How to fill up your cart? Easy. Start with this coconut butter soap. It gently cleanses with deep moisturizing benefits thanks to skin-saving ingredients like rosehip seed oil (reduces dark spots and scars) and coconut oil (softens and moisturizes).
Coconut Butter Soap
Get a natural and glowy complexion with this full-coverage water foundation. Ingredients like aloe, green tea, and red wine resveratrol hydrate skin and combat signs of aging.
Fruit Pigmented Full Coverage Water Foundation
This nutrient-rich cream is made with a potent mix of açai butter (moisturizes and nourishes), green tea (tones and protects), and yerba mate (boosts skin firmness). It’s powerful enough to use at night but light enough for daytime wear.
Green Tea EGCG Concentrate Cream
Once you have $80+ in your cart, remember to use code SKINBOOST at checkout to unlock your free gift. The offer ends 10/17, so act fast!
