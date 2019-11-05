CHEAT SHEET
1,000 Google Employees Pen Open Letter Demanding Company Action on Climate Change
More than a thousand Google employees have signed and published an open letter to their employer demanding that the company develop a plan to address climate change. The letter asks Google to reach zero net emissions by 2030, to refuse to provide services that help extract fossil fuels, to never collaborate with organizations that oppress climate refugees, and stop donating to politicians and think tanks that deny the accepted consensus on climate change, which Google has done in the past. The letter builds on similar activism at other tech companies. In April, more than 8,000 Amazon employees signed a letter demanding the company reduce both its emissions and its work with the oil and gas industry.