1,000 People Voted Twice in Georgia’s June Primaries: Secretary of State

At least 1,000 people double-voted in the state’s June 9 primary, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said today via press conference. Doing so intentionally is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $100,000. Most of these people mailed in absentee ballots and also showed up to vote in person, Raffensperger said. While double-voting didn’t change the outcome of any contests, Raffensperger said double-voters know what they’re doing. “Those that make the choice to game the system are breaking the law. And as secretary of state, I will not tolerate it,” he said. State and local prosecutors will bring charges against double-voters on a case-by-case basis, he added.