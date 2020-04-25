1,000 Anti-Lockdown Protesters Mass at Wisconsin Capitol

CHEAT SHEET
    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Daniel Acker/Reuters

    Another day, another social distancing fail by protesters demanding a rollback to coronavirus restrictions. This time, more than 1,000 people crowded around the Wisconsin State Capitol on Friday—which happened to be the day the state saw its biggest increase in new COVID-19 cases. American flags and assault-style rifles were on display, along with signs with slogans like “Death... is preferable to communism.” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the protest—the third rally in the state after Gov. Tony Evers extended a stay-at-home order until May 26—was promoted by conservative activists.

