Woman Killed by Falling Wall Bed, Recall Notice Issued for 100K Beds

About 129,000 Murphy beds sold by Wayfair, Amazon, and Costco have been recalled after one fell and killed a 79-year-old woman. Bestar, the Canadian wall-bed company, has recalled all wall beds sold between June 2014 through March 2022. According to a recall alert by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the beds, which are priced between $1,650 and $2,200, can “detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.” The recall follows at least 60 other reports of injury from falling beds.