CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Woman Killed by Falling Wall Bed, Recall Notice Issued for 100K Beds

    ‘CRUSH HAZARDS’

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

    About 129,000 Murphy beds sold by Wayfair, Amazon, and Costco have been recalled after one fell and killed a 79-year-old woman. Bestar, the Canadian wall-bed company, has recalled all wall beds sold between June 2014 through March 2022. According to a recall alert by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the beds, which are priced between $1,650 and $2,200, can “detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.” The recall follows at least 60 other reports of injury from falling beds.

    Read it at PennLive