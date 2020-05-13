102 New York Children Diagnosed With Rare Syndrome Linked to COVID-19
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that 102 children in the state have now been diagnosed with an inflammatory illness with suspected links to the coronavirus, and three have died. “This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “We thought that children were not specially affected by the virus. To find out that they might be and it might be several weeks later, this is truly disturbing.” The governor said that 70 percent of the children were taken to ICUs, while 17 percent were intubated. All of the children with the mysterious syndrome tested positive for the coronavirus or its antibodies. The pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome has symptoms consistent with Kawasaki disease, such as skin flare-ups, high fever, rash, and swollen arteries.