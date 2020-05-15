106-Year-Old in New Jersey Survives Coronavirus Without Hospitalization

Read it at Ashbury Park Press
A 106-year-old woman, just 5 when the Spanish flu hit her New York City borough, has survived COVID-19, the Ashbury Park Press reports. Catherine “Kitty” Kennedy, who lives in a New Jersey nursing home, was born January 4, 1914. She never even had to be hospitalized during her five-week bout with the virus, though she did require oxygen support and intravenous hydration. Facility staff knew she was on the mend when she gobbled up a grilled cheese sandwich last week. The hardest part of her illness? “Not seeing my family and friends,” she told the Press. Her grandson Michael Kenney said, “She wasn’t doing well and she bounced back...She’s amazing.”