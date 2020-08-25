11 Arrested After House Party at Banned Florida State University Frat
BUSTED
A week before classes began at Florida State University, seven Alpha Tau Omega brothers were arrested by campus police for holding a large open house party where underage students were drinking. Another four people were arrested for underage drinking at the party, and now the frat has been suspended on campus for five years. This comes as the university navigates reopening its campus to more than 40,000 students during the coronavirus pandemic. “The irresponsible and reckless behavior of a few could jeopardize how we move forward,” Thrasher said in an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat. “We’ve got to keep understanding that we can’t not comply because it can happen overnight.”
This isn’t the first time that the frat has been in hot water. Alpha Tau Omega has a history of violations which include hazing, physical violence, failure to comply, and more. In fact, this isn’t even the first time that the group has thrown parties amidst COVID-19. Police have noted plenty of large gatherings in the days that led up to their illegal weekend event.