11 Injured in Mass Stabbing at Michigan Walmart

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has said that FBI personnel are responding to a mass stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan.

Eleven people were treated at Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center on Saturday evening after a 42-year-old male reportedly entered a Walmart and used a folding knife to stab several people, police say.

In a press conference, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael D. Shea stated that the suspect in custody “acted alone” and that “citizen involvement” brought an end to the attacks. (According to The New York Times, Shea declined to comment further.) The police have yet to share a motive for the attacks.

FBI personnel are responding to provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) July 26, 2025

Five people are in a serious condition and six people are in a critical condition as of 8:30 p.m., according to the hospital.

The attack occurred at 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, who say a deputy was on the scene within minutes and took the suspected attacker into custody.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

Police officers speak to Walmart employees following a mass stabbing incident in Traverse City, Michigan. Jerome Hartl/Jerome Hartl via REUTERS

Munson Healthcare issued its own Facebook statement, which confirmed details of the injuries they were treating and praised its staff for responding “commendably and admirably” to the incident.

“Every single department and team at Munson Medical Center, and throughout our healthcare system, stepped up to ensure not only that the victims of this tragedy were cared for, but that all our other patients continued to receive the care that they needed as well,” they wrote.