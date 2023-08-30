11 People Hospitalized After ‘Severe Turbulence’ Hits Delta Flight
A Delta Air Lines flight has landed safely after experiencing turbulence so extreme just prior to landing Tuesday, that 11 people were subsequently injured and rushed to hospital. Delta Air Lines confirmed the incident to 11 Alive, saying it was attempting to contact customers on Flight 175 which left Milan, Italy and landed at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The nature of the injuries were unclear however according to 11 Alive, none are life-threatening. It is also unclear how many crew members were injured in comparison to passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration revealed the incident was called in just as the flight approached Atlanta, 40 miles northeast of the airport. It said it will investigate the incident. “Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday,” a statement from Delta said. “Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to [the] hospital.”