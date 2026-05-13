11 Rescued After Plane Plunges Into the Ocean

All 11 people on board a small plane that plunged into Bahamian waters off the coast of Florida on Tuesday have been rescued, officials said. The Beechcraft 300 King Air turboprop plane crashed around 12:05 p.m. about 50 miles east of Florida’s Vero Beach Regional Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The aircraft had departed from Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas and was en route to Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport. Before the crash, the pilot declared an emergency before losing communication with air traffic officials, according to the Bahamas’ Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority. The search and rescue operation involved the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple Bahamian agencies. The U.S. Coast Guard said it launched a C-27 aircraft to search for the downed plane. Everyone aboard was rescued and brought in for medical evaluations, the Coast Guard said. The cause of the crash remains unknown and will be investigated, the FAA said.