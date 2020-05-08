CHEAT SHEET
11 Secret Service Members Have COVID-19 Right Now
More than 20 members of the Secret Service have recovered from the new coronavirus, and now 11 more have tested positive, Yahoo News reports. More than 60 Secret Service employees are self-quarantining. The aide who delivers President Donald Trump his meals, a Secret Service member, is among those who have been confirmed as having the new coronavirus, inciting fears the commander-in-chief himself has been exposed. A spokesperson for the Secret Service told Yahoo that the agency is following CDC guidelines, though many televised events at the White House appear not to follow the guidelines of always wearing a mask and standing six feet from the next person.