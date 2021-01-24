11 Trapped Chinese Gold Miners Rescued After 14 Days Underground
MIRACLE
Chinese rescuers pulled 11 gold miners out of the collapsed Hushan gold mine Sunday morning 14 days after a devastating explosion trapped them underground. One miner is known to have died in the explosion and ten others are still missing, thought to be trapped in a separate part of the gold mine, according to Chinese media. The first men were brought out early Sunday morning with their eyes covered with blindfolds to protect them from daylight. All the rescued miners are expected to survive. “We made a breakthrough this morning,” chief engineer Xiao Wenru, told the Xinhua news agency. “After clearing these broken, powdery pieces, we found that there were cavities underneath ... our progress accelerated.” Rescuers estimate it could take a further two weeks to reach the other group. Food has been dropped into the mine since Saturday.