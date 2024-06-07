11 Trump Fans Hospitalized Amid Scorching Heat at Arizona Town Hall: Report
TOO HOT TO HANDLE
Soaring temperatures took a toll on some Arizonans who turned out to watch Donald Trump speak at a town hall in Phoenix on Thursday, his first appearance in the key swing state since his criminal conviction in New York last week. The Phoenix Fire Department told AZFamily that 11 people were taken to the hospital to be treated for heat-related symptoms after lining up outside the event, where it was 110 degrees in the sun. A spokesperson for the department characterized the response as precautionary, according to The Arizona Republic. The former president was invited to speak at Dream City Church by the conservative youth group Turning Point. During his speech, Trump did not mention any of his stricken supporters, but joked that many of the large crowd who had come to see him hadn’t been able to get inside the venue. He also skirted around the subject of his guilty verdict, but dropped the by-now familiar talking points that the trial had been “rigged.”