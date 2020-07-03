CHEAT SHEET
    11-Year-Old Boy Is Florida’s Youngest Coronavirus Victim

    NO ESCAPE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty

    An 11-year-old boy who battled rickets and kidney disease has become the youngest person killed by the coronavirus in Florida. Daequan Wimberly, who took a bus to a special needs school, fell ill two weeks ago and died on Tuesday, officials said. Daequan’s foster father, Bishop Jerry Lee Wimberly, said the child also underwent dialysis three times a week. But his illnesses didn’t stop him from serving as an usher at the Ambassadors of Christ church in Miami. “He loved dressing up,” Bishop Wimberly said. Two teenagers have also died of COVID-19 in Florida, which reported 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

