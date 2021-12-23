Sixth-Grader Honored After Saving Classmate From Choking, Woman From House Fire on the Same Day
ALL IN A DAY’S WORK
An Oklahoma sixth-grader jumped into action not once but twice earlier this month, saving a classmate who was choking and a woman from a house fire all in the span of a single day. On Dec. 9, 11-year-old Davyon Johnson performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student who was choking on a bottle cap, according to a social media post from the Muskogee School District. Johnson said he’d learned the maneuver from YouTube, and his principal, Latricia Dawkins, remarked that she wasn’t surprised her student had performed the way he did. “He always indicated that he wanted to be an EMT,” she said. Just a few hours later, Johnson told the Enid News & Eagle, he spotted “a disabled lady” escaping a house fire, and ran to help her off her porch and to her vehicle. In a Facebook post, the mayor of Muskogee designated Dec. 10 as “Davyon Johnson Day.” For his heroic actions, Johnson received three awards last week. The school board gave him a heroism award; the Muskogee Police Department granted him an honorary officer certificate; and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office designated him an honorary deputy. “I feel good, excited,” the 11-year-old said of the accolades.