11-Year-Old Boy Dies on Flight to New York City
TRAGEDY
Read it at Reuters
An 11-year-old child died onboard a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York City on Sunday. According to the news agency MTI, the child lost consciousness while the plane was en route to New York, and the flight crew decided to make an emergency landing in Budapest in an attempt to save him. Despite hasty medical attention upon landing, efforts from the Airport Medical Service in Budapest to resuscitate the child failed. A cause of death was unclear.