U.S. News

11-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Bullies Threaten to Call ICE on Family

TRAGIC

Her mother claims that her classmates threatened to call immigration to deport her parents.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Jocelynn Rojo Carranza
Ernesto Alonso Rojo
Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Signs New Order to Vastly Expand His Presidential Powers
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaCNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Dollar Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
MediaAnti-Trump Podcast Dethrones Joe Rogan at Top of the Charts
Julia Ornedo
OpinionMAGAverse Loses It Over CNN Graph on Trump’s Approval Rating
Leigh Kimmins