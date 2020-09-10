CHEAT SHEET
11-Year-Old Girl Shot in Face in Pennsylvania While Opening the Door
An 11-year-old girl in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was shot in the face after answering the door late Wednesday night, according to a police report. She survived the attack but is now undergoing treatment for “significant facial trauma,” per a Thursday afternoon police statement. Though police do not believe the attack was random, they also think the victim was not the intended target. Neighbor Marcie Lightwood awoke to the sound of gunshots and called 911, although other residents nearby reported hearing nothing. Bethlehem police asked residents to be “extra vigilant” and to report suspicious sightings. They released few details on the shooter, who might have been a male wearing a face covering.