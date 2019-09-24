CHEAT SHEET
11-Year-Old South Carolina Boy Drives Three Hours Alone to Live With Man He Met on Snapchat: Police
An 11-year-old South Carolina boy drove by himself for three hours on Sunday to meet up and live with a man he met on Snapchat, the Charleston Police Department said. According to WCSC, the boy pulled up next to an officer just after midnight on Monday morning and told him he was lost. The child said he had driven from the Simpsonville area after stealing his brother’s car “to live with an unknown male he met on Snapchat,” police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement. The boy had his father’s tablet with him, which was giving him directions to the man’s address but it eventually lost signal. “When he lost the GPS signal, he lost the address and he was unable to recover it because SnapChat messages disappear or are deleted after they are read,” Francis said. The boy gave the officer his father’s name and phone number, and police contacted him just as he was reporting his son missing with the Simpsonville police department. The father and brother then drove to Charleston to pick the child up, and the tablet was placed in evidence for analysis. Francis confirmed that police have launched an investigation into the unknown male.