12 Dead in Ukraine as Russia Unleashes Major Airstrikes
SHEER BRUTALITY
The heaviest Russian airstrikes for almost two months rained down on Ukraine in the early hours of Friday, slaughtering 12 people as they slept. In the central city of Uman, a missile blasted into one of the upper floors of a residential apartment building. Emergency workers raced to the scene of fire and rubble in an effort to save lives, but regional Gov. Ihor Taburets confirmed 10 people—including two children—had died. Another nine people were hospitalized, he said. Also on Friday, a missile hit a house in the southern city of Dnipro. Regional Gov. Serhiy Lysak said a 2-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman were killed in the blast, which left another three people injured. The bombardment, which comes as Kyiv gears up to launch a counteroffensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces, appears to have been just a small part of the devastation Moscow had sought, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have shot down 21 of 23 cruise missiles launched by Russia.