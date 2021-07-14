These States Would Rather Put Guns in Criminal Hands Than Melt Them Down

In Arizona, for instance, any weapon purchased in a gun buyback program must be resold to a dealer.

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

As the bullets fly and the bodies pile up, police in a dozen states are required to put the very guns they recover back in circulation—maybe to be used in other crimes.

Police in Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Kentucky are barred from destroying confiscated guns as their counterparts in the rest of the country routinely do.

The New York City Police Department melts the thousands of guns it recovers into everything from manhole covers to coat hangers, while police in the disgraceful dozen are required by statute to sell them.