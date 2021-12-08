‘Worse Than a War Zone’: 12 U.S. Cities Break All-Time Homicide Records
‘EXTREMELY FRUSTRATED’
At least 12 major U.S. cities have broken their annual homicide records this year. Some of the largest cities on the list include Austin, Philadelphia, and Portland, though others like Baton Rouge, Columbus, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky, broke records set in 2020. The police chief in Rochester, New York, said the murders needed to stop. “The community has to get fed up,” Capt. Frank Umbrino said at a news conference, according to ABC News. “We’re extremely frustrated. It has to stop. I mean, it’s worse than a war zone around here lately.” Some have pointed to the arrest rate dropping significantly in 2020 from 2019, reaching its lowest level in 25 years. Others, however, are unsure about what’s causing the spike. “I wish there was one good solid reason that I could give you for the increases, but the reality is there is none,” said Christopher Herrmann, a former crime analyst supervisor for the New York City Police Department.