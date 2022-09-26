12-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots Her Dad Then Self in ‘Murder Plot’ With Pal
A 12-year-old Texas girl shot her dad and then herself in an apparent “murder plot” made with another child to kill their own families, authorities said. The shooting took place last Tuesday in Weatherford, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arriving at the scene found the girl lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to her head and a handgun underneath her. Her father, 38, was found inside the family home with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Both were rushed to local hospitals via air ambulance; their condition was not known on Monday morning. “Sheriff’s investigators said the juvenile is believed to have shot her father, fled the scene, and later shot herself,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Investigators also discovered the alleged shooter had “planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets and had been in contact with another juvenile female from Lufkin, TX, regarding the murder plot,” the sheriff’s office said. Lufkin is over 200 miles southeast of Parker County. The Lufkin girl did not go through with her own plans to kill her father, authorities said.