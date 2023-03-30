12-Year-Old Arrested For Murder After Cops Find Clue on Pizza Receipt
KILLER DELIVERY
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for murder after police say he killed a neighbor to access the man’s collection of guns. The unidentified Milwaukee boy was discovered after cops found a Domino’s pizza receipt left at the scene, according to court records obtained by NBC News. When cops called a number on the receipt, it was answered by a “young-sounding male.” Brandon Felton, 34, was killed on March 15 at his home in Wisconsin. An autopsy determined he was killed via a single gun shot wound. The boy and Felton were known to play video games together, and police allege the boy was attempting to steal an AR-15 and a shotgun when the incident occurred. Detectives discovered text messages where the boy writes about his intent to kill Felton. Under questioning, the teen eventually admitted he was at the scene at the time of Felton’s death—but claimed he didn’t carry out the grisly crime. A criminal complaint obtained Wednesday by NBC from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office shows the minor is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.