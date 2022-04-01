12-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal South Carolina School Shooting of Classmate
SENSELESS
Greenville County, South Carolina police have arrested a 12-year-old who is accused of fatally shooting another 12-year-old at a local middle school. The family of the victim, named as Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, released a statement asking for privacy. “We are devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly,” they said. The suspect, who has not been named because of his age, was hiding under the deck of a home near the school. He has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18. The incident at Tanglewood Middle School erupted after noon, reportedly as classes changed and students filled the hallways, a parent told the Greenville News.